10 ide se si të maskoheni për Halloween

Një kostum për Halloween nuk është i plotë pa bërjen në mënyrë të përsosur të  hairstyle dhe make up it i cili  përshtatet  me të. Pak më poshtë keni dhjetë modelet më të bukura nga ku mund të frymëzoheni që ti lini të gjithë pa fjal në datën 31.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meow 🐾 Tutorial for this sexy sinister black cat makeup is on my YouTube (link is in my bio 👆) HAIR tutorial using all @goodyhair is a couple of posts ago! Remember to subscribe to my YT & turn on those notifications, I have something awesome coming up that you don’t want to miss!! • @nyxcosmetics sfs creme color in black & wonder pencil in medium • @makeupforeverus Aqua xl gel de Maquillage in Black, white, brown and nude (for all the “fur” details) & liquid lipsticks in 101 & 107 • @katvondmakeup shade & light eye palette • @motivescosmetics Element palette • @limecrimemakeup liquid lipstick in Black Velvet • @urbandecaycosmetics heavy metal liner in Grind • @flutterlashesinc lashes in Royalty • @itcosmetics universal brow pencil ____________ #makeupforever #motivescosmetics #urbandecay #nyxcosmetics #halloweencostume

