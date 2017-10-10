10 ide se si të maskoheni për Halloween
Një kostum për Halloween nuk është i plotë pa bërjen në mënyrë të përsosur të hairstyle dhe make up it i cili përshtatet me të. Pak më poshtë keni dhjetë modelet më të bukura nga ku mund të frymëzoheni që ti lini të gjithë pa fjal në datën 31.
Now I'm not a makeup artist at all but I love playing with makeup at this time of year and wanted to add some new content to my channel so I just filmed this "Ice queen" inspired makeup (inspiration from @withlove.nadia) using some of @boohoo makeup range 🙊 … keep your eyes peeled on my channel tomorrow if you want to see how I got this look 😘 #fbloggers #icequeen #boohoo #makeup #makeupartist #bbloggers #halloweenmakeup #makeup #motd #fashion #beauty #snowqueen
Meow 🐾 Tutorial for this sexy sinister black cat makeup is on my YouTube (link is in my bio 👆) HAIR tutorial using all @goodyhair is a couple of posts ago! Remember to subscribe to my YT & turn on those notifications, I have something awesome coming up that you don’t want to miss!! • @nyxcosmetics sfs creme color in black & wonder pencil in medium • @makeupforeverus Aqua xl gel de Maquillage in Black, white, brown and nude (for all the “fur” details) & liquid lipsticks in 101 & 107 • @katvondmakeup shade & light eye palette • @motivescosmetics Element palette • @limecrimemakeup liquid lipstick in Black Velvet • @urbandecaycosmetics heavy metal liner in Grind • @flutterlashesinc lashes in Royalty • @itcosmetics universal brow pencil ____________ #makeupforever #motivescosmetics #urbandecay #nyxcosmetics #halloweencostume
NEW VIDEO!!!! But if you're down with the Tribe than you already know!😜 #SubscribeToJoinTheTribe If you're like me and don't really do Halloween BUT love a good excuse to get into a character and play! Then this video is for you. I created all these lois with real clothes (that I can wear again) from @fashionnova What's your favorite look???? #BlackGirlMagic #diycostume
Note to self when making crowns, don't buy tiaras from the toy store. This thing left a dent on my forehead for 30 minutes and now I have migraine #mermaidmakeup #mermaid #mermaidcrown #darkmermaid #31daysofhalloween #mermaidgills #halloweenmakeup #halloweenideas #10daysofhalloween #mfmghalloweenchallenge #hallowbeauty17 #halloweenmakeupideas
