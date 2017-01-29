Verë dhe kulturë, një binom i lashtë sa vetë historia
Nunc Est Bibendum sjell per miqte e veres deshmi te kesaj pije nga arti e kultura pergjate historise se njerezimit.
1. Njerez qe bejne veren (Shekulli XVI – XIV p. K.) pikture murale egjiptiane e dinastise se XVIII, Varri i Nakht-it, Tebe
2. Paul Cezanne, ”Pijetari” 1891, Vaj ne pelhure, The Barnes Foundation SH. B. A
5. Caravaggio (1571 – 1610), Darka e Emmaus-it, 1601, vaj ne pelhure (Londer, National Gallery)
6. Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475 – 1564), Dehja e Noè-se, rreth. 1508 – 1512, afresk i ”Cappella Sistina”, Rome
8. Jan Vermeer ”Gota e veres” rreth 1659-1660, vaj ne pelhure (Gemaelde Galeri Berlin)
9. Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864 – 1901), Pasojat e dehje s(Suzanne Valadon), 1887 – 1889, vaj ne pelhure(Cambridge, MA, Harvard Art Museums, Fogg Art Museums)
10. Giacomo Ceruti, i quajtur Pitocchetto, ”Mbushesit e veres”, vaj ne pelhure, Koleksion privat
11. Edouard Manet, Bar ne Folies-Bergère, 1881 – 1882, vaj ne pelhure (Londra, Courtauld Institute Galleries)
12. Edvard Munch (1863 – 1944), ”Nje dite me pas, 1894 – 1895, vaj ne pelhure(Oslo, Nasjonalgalleriet)
13. Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), Vakti kursimtar, 1904, gdhendje me acid
14. Joan Miró , Shishja e veres, 1924, Fondacioni Joan Mirò, Barcelone
15. Renato Guttuso, ”Nature e qete me sepate”, 1947 vaj ne pelhure, Fondacioni Francesco Pellin / Nunc Est Bibendum – www.bota.al
